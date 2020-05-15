THE Commissioner for Higher Education in Delta, Prof. Patrick Muoboghare, has called on wealthy individuals, philanthropists and corporate organisations to contribute to the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Muoboghare made the appeal at the donation of alcohol based hand sanitisers, buckets with tap heads, liquid soap and sensitisation leaflets to the ministry and the State Library Board Headquarters.

The donation was made by the Nigerian Library Association.

He said that the state government could not single handedly provide all needed to stem the spread of the deadly virus, hence, the call on well-meaning individuals to assist the state.

Muoboghare said that the association was the first to donate such items to the ministry.

He appealed to other associations and unions to emulate the worthy gesture of the Nigerian Library Association.

The commissioner thanked the association for donating the items, promising to make them available to the offices.

Earlier, Chairman of the Association, Mr Nelson Edewor, said that the donation was their contribution toward the fight against the deadly disease.

Edewor said that COVID-19 pandemic had devastated the entire world.

He called for concerted efforts by all and sundry toward speedy eradication of the disease from the planet earth.

NAN

– May 15, 2020 @ 18:55 GMT /

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)