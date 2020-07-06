COVID-19: Akeredolu tests negative

GOV. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Monday disclosed that he had tested negative for COVID-19.

Akeredolu disclosed this in Akure during the weekly broadcast on coronavirus at the Government House

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akeredolu had on Tuesday, June 30 announced via his official Twitter handle @Rotimi Akeredolu that he tested positive for the virus.

He explained that he received the negative result in the earlier hours of Monday.

The governor, who had been asymptomatic, however, encouraged residents of the state to adhere to all measures put in place to combat the spread of the dreaded virus.

Akeredolu, who described COVID-19 as “real, deadly, willing and able to wreak havoc on individuals and families if permitted”, revealed that a COVID-19 testing center had been activated at Federal Medical Centre, Owo.

He also announced the appointment of Mr Tayo Oluseye Oluwatuyi as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) to replace Ifedayo Abegunde, the erstwhile SSG who resigned his appointment earlier on Monday to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

NAN reports that Mr Idowu Otetubi was also nominated as a commissioner.

NAN

– Jul. 6, 2020 @ 16:39 GMT |

(Visited 21 times, 21 visits today)