THE Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps on Monday distributed palliatives to the most vulnerable residents of Ojuoluwa Empire Community in Surulere Local Government Area in Lagos state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that items given to cushion the effect of the lock down occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic include rice, beans, garri, groundnut oil and seasonings.

Others are noodles, salt and two packs of 500g sugar each.

Maj.-Gen. O.A. Akintade, the Commander, Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps, said that Ojuoluwa community was chosen for palliative because of their relationship.

Akintade was represented at the occasion by Brig.- Gen. Effefiong Ekpenyong, Director, Land Service Administration.

He said that the organisation understood the effect COVID -19 pandemic had on the people and decided to reach out to the host communities.

“We are aware of what the current scourge across the world has done, a lot of people are suffering and are feeling the impact of COVID-19 seriously.

“This particular community is our neighbour and we have excellent relationship over the years, it is on that premise that we decided to identify with it,” he said.

On COVID-19, the commander urged the community to keep adhering to measures put in place to curb the spread of the virus.

“The Presidential Task Force has rolled out about seven protocols for everybody to adhere, which include social or physical distancing, washing of hands and the use of sanitisers.

“I call on the community to religiously implement all these protocols for their safety,” he said.

Mr Olukayode Adeyemi, Special Adviser, Community Affairs, Surulere Local Government appreciated the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai for reaching out to ward F1.

Adeyemi also commended the Army Ordnance Corps for giving out the palliatives in an orderly manner.

According to him, face mask and tags were given to beneficiaries a day before the palliatives were distributed.

Also, Chief Oladunjoye Davies, the Baale of the community said he was grateful that such hand of friendship was extended to his community.

“I am grateful to the COAS, the Commandant of the Ordnance Corps and the officers for bringing this gesture to my community, God will continue to bless them,” Davies said.

He also said that the community had been adhering to the measures rolled out by the government.

Iyabode Davies, one of the beneficiary said that she was grateful to the Army for reaching out to the community.

“I am overwhelmed with these gesture, may God continue to bless Buratai and the Nigerian Army because whatever it does, it is excellent,” she said.

Kofo Olalere, a pregnant woman who also received the palliative, thanked the army for reaching out to the most vulnerable in the community.

NAN

– May 25, 2020 @ 18:40 GMT |

