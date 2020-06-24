THE Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors, (NARD), in Bayelsa, has appealed to the State Task Force on COVID-19 to ensure an adequate supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for its members.

Dr. Ebidimie-Divine Irole, the President, Federal Medical Centre, (FMC) Yenagoa chapter of the association, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) in Yenagoa on Wednesday.

Irole said that the appeal was premised on the recent upsurge in the spread of the Coronavirus infections in Bayelsa with more than 20 doctors exposed to COVID-19 patients already infected.

“We are appealing for an adequate supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from the government, though we have some, what we have is not enough and our members who have contact with COVID-19 patients are at great risk.

“As we speak, more than 20 doctors have tested positive and it calls for concerted efforts for the COVID-19 response team to see the issue of PPE as a priority.

“We also urge the stakeholders to join forces to strengthen the health sector and combat the pandemic because the frontline medical workers require support and motivation to boost their morale.

“We are still waiting for the implementation of the hazard allowance as announced by the federal government; we are very optimistic and hope that the state government extends the gesture to our counterparts at the state level,” Irole said.

On the strike called off by the national leadership of NARD on Sunday, Irole said that they complied with the directive to resume work on Monday, adding that normalcy had returned to FMC Yenagoa. (NAN)

– Jun. 24, 2020 @ 12:55 GMT |

