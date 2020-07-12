Charles Aniagwu, Delta Commissioner for Information, who recently recovered and was discharged from the coronavirus (COVID-19) isolation, has recounted his experience while receiving treatment.

Speaking with newsmen on Saturday in Asaba, Aniagwu thanked Deltans and other Nigerians who prayed for his recovery.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Aniagwu and the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Chiedu Ebie, were among those who tested positive for COVID-19 on June 20 and were subsequently isolated.

The commissioner said that he voluntarily went for the test, having been in the front line of sensitisation and enforcement of the state government’s directives on measures to curb spread of the pandemic.

“Initially, I had thought that for somebody who has been in the centre of the sensitisation in the state, that I could just go for test to help deal with the issues of prejudices among the people on the reality of the pandemic and the measures.

“As at when I went for the test, I was not having any symptoms, but between the time I was tested and when the result came out, I lost my sense of smell.

“So, it became obvious that there was something wrong and 24 hours later, the test result came out and it turned out positive.

“I was instructed on what to do by the medical personnel; they were quite effective, the commissioner said.

Aniagwu added that the doctors, who were checking him and others, continued to ensure that they breathing freely.

“This is because the moment you begin to have that difficulty, it becomes quite challenging.’’

He pointed out that early reporting of symptoms helped in saving the situation as the virus might not have caused any havoc.

According to him, the challenge of trust between the government and the people is not helping matters in the fight against the pandemic.

“The major challenge we have, as a country and in Delta, is the issue of prejudice.

“There are some persons who say it is malaria because they have not experienced it, and we pray they don’t experience it for them to believe.

“There is also the issue of religious bigotry, where some persons believe that once you pray, there is nothing like COVID-19.

“Yes, prayer is very important but you don’t see a moving train and begin to put the Lord thy God to test,’’ Aniagwu added.

He said that Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa and his family, who are currently in isolation for also testing positive for the virus, were stable and doing well.

He said that the governor and the first family are doing quite fine.

The commissioner that the governor was part of the Governors’ Forum and the National Economic Council virtual meetings through Zoom to find solutions to the challenges thrown up by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He (governor) is doing quite well; I was in touch with him earlier today and he has also given us instructions to ensure that our projects in other sectors, beyond the COVID-19, are carried through,’’ Aniagwu said. (NAN)

– Jul. 12, 2020 @ 10:55 GMT |

