Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi, his daughter and three of his aides have tested negative to COVID-19

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Umahi on July 4, announced that he had tested positive to COVID-19 but will still be working from isolation.

Mr Uchenna Orji, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, made the disclosure in a statement on Friday, noting that Umahi was full of praises to God for his healing.

“The governor confirmed the development in a statement he personally signed. He also thanked Ebonyi people and Nigerians for their prayers and solidarity,” Orji said. (NAN)

– Aug. 1, 2020 @ 8:29 GMT |

