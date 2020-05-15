GOV. David Umahi of Ebonyi has lifted the ban on religious worship across the state with effect from May 15 as part of efforts to relax the COVID-19 lockdown.

Mr Uchenna Orji, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Abakaliki on Friday.

He said that the decision was in response to passionate appeals made by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state.

“The re-opening of the worship centres must however, be under strict observance of the state laws and must be once a week.

“All churches are to observe their services only on Sundays from 9.am to 11.am.

“Seventh Day Adventists and Muslim faithful are to observe their services on Saturdays and Fridays, respectively and also from 9.am to 11.am.

“No religious centre shall permit more than 50 people and worshippers must observe a minimum of two metres social distancing from one another,” he said.

Orji said that wearing of face masks, washing of hands with running water and use of sanitisers must be strictly observed in all religious centres.

“No religious service is allowed to hold any other day than the days specified herein and which must be in strict observance of all COVID-19 laws and regulations.

“The CAN has a duty to shut any religious gathering and arrest the principal of the worship centre, which violates this order.

“The government requests all religious bodies in the state to use this window to create awareness among members on the protocols, policies, laws and regulations regarding COVID-19 as well as pray for the state and Nigeria,” he said.

Orji also urged religious leaders to use the opportunity to advise members on the need for aggressive participation in agriculture and other lawful means of livelihood.

“The CAN leadership and anti-COVID-19 committee on religious centres, are requested to mount strict monitoring of all religious centres in the state and ensure strict compliance and discipline,” he said.

NAN

– May 15, 2020 @ 18:25 GMT /

