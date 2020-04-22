COVID-19: Governor El-Rufai recovers

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has recovered from coronavirus (COVID-19) disease which afflicted him four weeks ago. He described his experience in isolation as a medical regime after testing negative twice for the virus.

The governor, who made this known through his Twitter handle @elrufai on Wednesday, April 22, said: “I am delighted to report today, that after nearly four weeks of observing a strict medical regime. I have now received the all-clear after two consecutive negative test results.”

The governor thanked his family members for being supportive, saying that they were traumatised while he was in isolation. “My family not only went through the trauma of potentially losing a member but also the risk of being infected as well. The entire family has been supportive as usual, while my many friends and colleagues from all over the world have sent their prayers and best wishes,” he said.

El-Rufai also commended the Kaduna health workers and his deputy, Hadiza Balarabe, who chaired the state’s task force on COVID-19. “I wish to thank the diligent medical personnel of our Ministry of Health and the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital who managed my case for their dedicated and professional care.

“It was cheering to see the determined efforts of our COVID-19 Task Force chaired by the Deputy Governor, the officials of our Ministry of Health ably led by the Commissioner and our security/enforcement agencies, to manage and contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

“I wish to acknowledge Balarabe for her reassuring leadership of our team in my absence. Our senior officials have demonstrated admirable commitment and the flexibility to provide governance in circumstances that are so different from the old normal

“The commitment, competence and capabilities displayed by the Kaduna State Government in my four-week absence is clear evidence that we have a public service we can all be proud of.”

The update on Governor El-Rufai’s his recovery came a few days after he denied reports that he was in an Intensive Care Unit. Realnews had also reported that El-Rufai went into isolation on March 28 after announcing that he tested positive for the virus.

Apr. 22, 2020

