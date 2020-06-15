A Group known as Ten-in-One Social Club, Benin, on Monday, donated bags of rice to the physically challenged and the elderly in Oza-Aibiokunla, Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo.

Presenting the items at the Oza Aibiokunla, the President of the club, Mr Solomon Ediae, said the donation was to enhance the living condition of the physically challenged and the elderly in the community.

Ediae said the donation was to cushion the effect of the partial COVID-19 lockdown by the state government on the vulnerable and their families in the community.

He said the club choose to donate the rice to them because they could not go to farms but depended on their subjects for support.

“The visit is a normal routine exercise of the club to put smiles on faces of the people especially the vulnerable.

“We are here today to show you love and for you to know that you are not neglected, especially in this COVID-19 pandemic era.

“The Ten-in-One group is a social and philanthropic club with the aim of helping the less privileged and its members in distress,” he said

Appreciating the group, the head of the community, Pa John Okunbor, commended the effort of the group for the donation and prayed for the members.

Okunbor urged other public spirited individuals and organisations to assist in alleviating the suffering of the vulnerable in the community.

‘We want to sincerely thank you for this initiative at this crucial time that we all find ourselves.

“I must say I am really impressed with the gesture to us, particularly to some of us who cannot afford anything, especially this COVID-19 pandemic period,” he said.

NAN

June 15, 2020 @ 19:25 GMT

