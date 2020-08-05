THE Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) has presented palliatives to the Plateau Government for onward distribution to indigent citizens affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Gov. Simon Lalong began the distribution of the commodities such as semolina, sugar, and Instant noodles on Wednesday in Jos.

Lalong expressed the State Government’s gratitude to members of Nigeria’s Private Sector for alleviating the sufferings of the poor through the distribution of the palliatives.

He said that the pandemic came with the devastating impacts that had affected the health and economy of the government and citizens.

“The most affected are vulnerable persons whose means of livelihood have been virtually erased,” he said.

The governor stated that the state government had taken several steps to contain and mitigate the impact of the pandemic on the people.

He said that the CACOVID’s gesture would extend the frontiers of what the state government had been doing by reaching other vulnerable persons who did not benefit from the previous efforts.

He noted that the coalition had set out clear criteria for identifying households that would benefit from the food relief programme.

According to the governor, the palliatives will be distributed in the three senatorial districts of the state.

“CACOVID has a set target of two weeks to distribute the palliatives to identifiable households under strict documentations.

Lalong, however, commended the efforts of CACOVID and advised citizens in the state to adhere to the preventive measures and guidelines and to also submit themselves for testing and treatment for the Coronavirus disease. (NAN)

– Aug. 5, 2020 @ 17:25 GMT |

