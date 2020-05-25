COVID-19: Kwara records 4 new cases

KWARA State government says it has recorded four new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 74, as of May 24.

Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and Spokesman of the State Technical Committee on COVID-19, made this known in a statement issued on Monday in Ilorin.

Ajakaye said that out of the 1,112 tests so far conducted, 1,030 tested negative for the coronavirus, while 44 were active out of the remaining 74 cases.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), in its verified website, stated that 34 patients had so far been discharged and one death recorded in the state. (NAN)

May 25, 2020

