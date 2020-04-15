The ECOWAS Commission has extended the initial period of closure of its offices on account of the COVID-19 pandemic to April 27. This follows the extension of the restriction of movement in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria, Lagos and Ogun states by the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for another two weeks, effective from April 14.

Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, president of the ECOWAS Commission stated that even as its offices remain closed, Staff of ECOWAS Institutions in Abuja and Lagos should continue to stay and work from home during this period.

As a safety and containment measure, President Brou advised staff to “continue to follow the guidelines and advisory on COVID-19 pandemic issued by WAHO and the Nigerian authorities”

He restated the commitment of ECOWAS to ensuring the compliance with directives of its host government and the wellbeing of all Staff of ECOWAS Institutions while pledging continuous monitoring of the situation at both the national and regional levels.

– Apr. 15, 2020 @ 20:55 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)