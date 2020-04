The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday night recorded sixteen new cases of the Coronavirus.

Ten cases were recorded in Lagos; two cases were recorded in the FCT, two in Oyo, one in Delta and one in Katsina.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 254. Fourty-four have so far been discharged with six deaths recorded.

– Apr. 7, 2020 @ 21:55 GMT |

