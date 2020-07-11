COVID-19: Osun State SSG recovers

The Osun State Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, has recovered from coronavirus. A statement by the Health Commissioner, Dr Rafiu Isamotu, noted the SSG was part of the 22 persons whose results returned negative.

It will be recalled the SSG had about 10 days ago tested positive for the virus. Isamotu revealed that by Friday evening, the confirmatory test of the SSG carried out after days of care and treatment returned negative.

Also, 21 other patients tested negative and have all been discharged.

The State, however, announced the discovery of 23 additional cases, saying they were contacts from previous cases in the State.

The Commissioner appealed to citizens and residents of the State to always observe all the precautionary measures laid down by the State against the spread of the virus.

He also revealed that with the latest development, the number of confirmed cases in the State has risen to 233 with 116 active cases, adding that the State has successfully treated and discharged 110 patients, while seven deaths have so far been recorded. – The Nation

