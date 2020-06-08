A sports administrator, Olusesan Olukoya, on Monday admonished athletes to remain committed to sustaining their skills in spite of the draw-back caused by COVID-19.pandemic.

Olukoya told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview in Lagos that there was a need for athletes to keep faith in constant training while observing the precautionary measures put in place by the NCDC.

NAN reports that Nigeria, like other countries the world over, had earlier halted sporting activities, in order to contain the spread of the virus.

However, sporting activities in some parts of the globe are gradually picking up, with fans restricted from such sport venues.

“COVID-19 is a passing issue that will come and go, so, athletes need to stay focused and tap into the opportunities accompanying the pandemic.

“Athletes should not be weighed down by the challenges alone; opportunities are embedded in the whole issue, which they can turn to their gain.

“It will surely have a negative impact as the athletes are not actively engaged, but this should not deter them,” said Olukoua, who is the Secretary of Pro Wrestling, Africa.

He added that government and cooperate bodies must come up with programmes that would sustain athletes during public health emergencies, to cushion the effect on sportsmen and women.

Olukoya, who is also the Secretary of the Nigeria Rope Skipping Federation, advised athletes to look inward by engaging in meaningful skills to be self-reliant.

“I strongly believe that some athletes will learn from the effects of COVID-19. They have other skills that can sustain them if there is no sporting activity.

“The government cannot do it alone; more support or partnership with corporate bodies will go a long way in catering for athletes in the advert of emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic, ” he said.

He revealed to NAN that the African Rope Skipping championships and the World Championship in Canada, earlier scheduled for this year, had been postponed to 2021. (NAN)

– Jun. 8, 2020 @ 16:05 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)