GOVERNOR Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has said two more female patients have recovered fully, tested negative twice consecutively and have been discharged from the state’s Infectious Disease Hospital in Lagos.

“With the newly discharged patients, we now have a total of 31 people that have fully recovered from #COVID19 in Lagos and discharged to join the community.

“We are full of appreciation to the frontline health workers working hard during this difficult time. Their successful strides in this war against COVID-19 brings us joy and hope. I, therefore, enjoin citizens to continue to listen and obey health advisories issued by our health experts as they coordinate resources to beat #COVID19.

“I have no doubt whatsoever that we have the upper hand in this war, we are winning and we will eventually win,” the governor said in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

– Apr. 7, 2020 @ 11:12 GMT |

