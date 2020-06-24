A religious body, Daystar Christian Centre has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), to complement government’s effort in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prof. Adetokunbo Fabamwo, Chief Medical Director, LASUTH, in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos, commended the donors, saying they did a good job researching and meeting the needs of the hospital during the pandemic.

Fabamwo said that the donated items — packs of N95 face masks and surgical gowns — would enhance the hospital’s efforts to protect its staff.

He noted that the COVID-19 war had not ended, but was in the third phase, community transmission.

He urged individuals to take responsibility in minimising the spread of the disease through use of face masks, constant handwashing and good respiratory hygiene.

Responding, Pastor Grace Ofili, representative of Daystar Centre, said that the church was concerned about the safety of health workers at the frontline of the COVID-19 response.

“This is what reinforced the decision and choice of donation to the hospital,” Ofili is quoted as saying.

She lauded the hospital management for the good work and wished them continued progress in their efforts. (NAN)

Jun. 24, 2020 @ 13:29 GMT

