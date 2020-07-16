ExaGrid, a leading provider of tiered backup storage, has announced that it hit its plan for the quarter ending June 30, 2020, and added 82 new customers in the quarter. Notable deals include 19 new customers with initial six-figure purchases and one new customer with a seven-figure purchase.

“It’s quite an accomplishment to bring on 82 new customers during a pandemic, 20 of which represent six and seven-figure deals, when many organizations are experiencing lockdown. This shows the strength of ExaGrid’s value proposition, reseller channel and sales organization,” said Bill Andrews, CEO and President of ExaGrid.

Partner and Product Highlights in Q2-2020

Strength in both EMEA and the Americas with an especially strong quarter in the United States, Canada, France, Germany and Australia.

Continued sales with mid-market to enterprise organizations that use Veeam Software,

Commvault, Veritas NetBackup, Oracle RMAN Direct and other enterprise backup applications.

Record quarter for backup storage behind Commvault and growing sales behind Veritas NetBackup.

The company will be shipping a new feature at the end of this quarter called Retention Time-Lock, which is a dynamic solution for ransomware recovery.

ExaGrid’s unique tiered backup solution and delayed deletes policy ensures that hackers cannot delete the long term backup data and retention allowing organizations to recover and protect their long term retention.

ExaGrid’s newly-acquired customers are replacing Dell EMC Data Domain, HPE StoreOnce, and the Veritas NetBackup 5200/5300 series of deduplication appliances.

“We are replacing low-cost primary storage disk behind Commvault and Veeam, as ExaGrid is far less expensive than Dell, HPE Nimble, NTAP eSeries and Cisco 3260, when customers require longer-term retention,” Andrews said.

“We continue to see growth behind Commvault, Veeam and Veritas NetBackup as the company moves upmarket.”

Backing up to low-cost disk is fast for backups and restores, however, with longer-term retention, the amount of disk required becomes extremely expensive.

To reduce the amount of disk for long-term retention, deduplication appliances reduce the amount of storage and cost, however the deduplication is performed inline on the way to the disk which slows down backups to about one-third the performance of disk. Also, the data is only stored in deduplicated format resulting in extremely slow restores and VM boots as the data has to be reassembled, or rehydrated, for each request.

In addition, deduplication appliances are scale-up storage which only adds storage capacity as data grows resulting in backup windows that continue to grow as data grows, expensive forklift upgrades and forced product obsolescence.

ExaGrid is different by providing tiered backup storage with a front-end disk-cache Landing Zone, the Performance Tier, which writes data directly to disk for the fastest backups, and restores directly from disk for the fastest restores and VM boots. The long-term retention data is

tiered to a deduplicated data repository, the Retention Tier, to reduce the amount of retention storage and resulting cost. This two-tiered approach provides the fastest backup and restore performance with lowest cost storage efficiency.

In addition, ExaGrid provides a scale-out architecture where appliances are simply added as data grows. Each appliance includes processor, memory and network ports, so as data grows, all

resources required are available to maintain a fixed-length backup window.

This scale-out storage approach eliminates expensive forklift upgrades, and allows for mixing appliances of different sizes and models in the same scale-out system which eliminates product obsolescence while protecting IT investments up front and over time.

