FEDERAL Capital Territory (FCT) COVID-19 Emergency Response team says it has not abandoned duty over non-payment of the N30, 000 daily allowances for April and May.

Mr Alabi Adozia who spoke on behalf members from the FCT Public Health Department working on the COVID-19 Pandemic, stated this on Friday in Abuja.

Adozia said the team members were committed to the fight against the virus because of its challenges on the health of FCT residents and Nigerians.

He explained that it was true that some members of the team expressed displeasure over the non-payment of their allowances for two months.

Adozia, however, said that the action did not in any way affect the job of collection of samples of suspected COVID-19 patients and other related activities.

Dr Mohammed Kawu, Acting Secretary, FCT Health and Human Services Secretariat, reassured the team that the challenge hindering the payment of their allowances had been resolved.

Kawu said that the arrears of those affected would be paid in full while measures had been put in place to prevent similar occurrence in future.

He commended members of the team for their commitment and dedication to duty in spite of the critical nature of their work.

He said that in spite of the risk involved the team had shown commitment to working round the clock to ensure that the pandemic was brought to an end in the FCT.

Kawu pointed out that the Community Active Case Search was now being carried out in communities in all the six Area Councils.

He reminded residents that the virus was still spreading and people were being infected.

He urged residents to adhere to all established health protocols, particularly regular hand washing, wearing of face masks and avoiding large gatherings and crowded places.

NAN

– June 5, 2020 @ 18:30 GMT |

