THE Lagos State Universal Education Board (LASUBEB) says it has recorded success in the ongoing Homegrown food distribution to Schools Programme launched in Lagos on May 21.

This is contained in a statement by Mrs Eniola Adewunmi, Public Relations Officer of the board, in Lagos on Tuesday.

Adewunmi said the targeted 37, 589 households of pupils in public primary school. one to three had been concluded.

She said the Feeding Programme was anchored and financed by the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development.

She said the programme also supported by the Lagos State Government through LASUBEB was designed to see to the continued sustenance of primary school pupils in spite of the schools closure.

“Immediately after the flag-off, the distribution of Take-Home Rations to households of pupils started in earnest in 202 centres across the 20 Local Government Education Authorities (LGEA) in the state.

“Each beneficiary received a Take-Home Ration made up of 5kg Bag of Rice, 5kg Bag of Beans, 500 ml Vegetable Oil, 750ml Palm Oil, 500mg Salt, 15 pieces of eggs and 140gm Tomato Paste.

“During the exercise, the Executive Chairman of LASUBEB, Hon. Wahab Alawiye-King, Board Members, and the Board Secretary effectively monitored the distribution exercise.

“At most of the centres visited, the chairman expressed satisfaction with the conduct of government officials at the various centres as well as the orderliness of the parents being attended to, describing the exercise as transparent,’’ she said.

NAN

– June 2, 2020 @ 19:00 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)