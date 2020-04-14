The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Seven Up Bottling Company and ASUU, Port Harcourt zone, have donated food items, drinks and sanitiser to the vulnerable in Bayelsa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the items were donated on Tuesday in Yenagoa, to the Bayelsa COVID-19 Task Force led by Gov. Douye Diri, for onward distribution to the people.

The board donated 70 kegs of 20-litre vegetable oil, 350 bags of rice, 175 carton of tomatoe paste, 35 kegs of 20-litre red oil, 70 bags of beans and 35 bags of garri.

Other items included 35 packets of Maggi seasoning, 70 small bags of salt and 35 bags of sugar, amongst others.

Presenting the items, Mr Simbi Wabote, Executive Secretary, NCDMB, said that the donation was to cushion the effect of the lockdown in the state on the people, especially the vulnerable.

Wabote, represented by Dr Patrick Obah, Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, NCDMB, noted that the board had earlier donated two ambulances and medical supplies to the state government.

The executive secretary said that COVID-19 pandemic had presented a challenge to humanity and called for collaboration among stakeholders to tackle the menace.

“The time we are in calls for a show of solidarity with the people of the state.

“The Management of NCDMB has decided to support the Government of Bayelsa in two key areas; one is to strengthen the capacity of the health sector to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“The second is to assist the people, especially those that survive on daily pay, who have been directed to stay at home to prevent the spread of the virus.

“It is not easy to ask people to stay at home without making provisions, and at a time like this we have to show solidarity with the Bayelsa government and the people,” he said.

In the same vein, Seven Up Bottling Company has donated a truckload of table water and soft drinks to the state government for distribution to the vulnerable.

Also, the Port Harcourt zone of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has donated 500 bottles of 100 ml of hand sanitiser as well as posters to assist the government in the fight against COVID-19. (NAN)

– Apr. 14, 2020 @ 20:19 GMT |

