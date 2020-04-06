The Federal Government says it has begun disbursement of N339.42 million to 16, 971 deserving households in Adamawa, as part of palliative to cushion the effects of the lockdwon.

Mr Abdullahi Zakari, an official of the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) programme, made the disclosure at the inauguration of the disbursement exercise on Monday in Damare village, Girei Local Government Area of the state.

Zakari said the intervention was meant to bring succor to the less privileged during the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Federal Government has earmarked N339.42 million to be disburse to 16, 971 less privileged households in the state.

“The intervention is under the National Social Investment Programme ( NSIP) initiated by President Muhammadu Buhari as part of his campaign promises to reduce poverty, ” Zakari said.

Also speaking, Mary Yuwadi, Adamawa State Focal Person of the NSIP, said each of the beneficiaries would receive N20, 000 for four months period between January and April.

“The presidential intervention will go a long way to assist the less privileged especially in this critical period.

“The beneficiaries are carefully selected from 12 local government areas of the state, ” Yuwadi said.

She said the Federal Government had also approved additional 7, 000 beneficiaries in the state, adding that: “they will start receiving the incentive soon”.

Yuwadi listed Numan; Lamurde, Shelleng, Girei, Song, Gombi, Hong, Michika, Madagali, Mubi North, Maiha and Toungo as participating local government councils.

On his part, Basheer Ahmed, Secretary to the Adamawa State Government (SSG), lauded the Federal Government for the gesture, adding it would go a long way to improve the social and economic well being of the people.

Ahmed reiterated the state government commitment to support NSIP to facilitate smooth implementation of the programme in the state.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Amina Bapatel , thanked the president for identifying with them.

Bapatel said the money given to them would be used to fend for their respective families. ( NAN)

– Apr. 6, 2020 @ 17:59 GMT |

