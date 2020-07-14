A medical expert, Dr. Akintunde Ogunfeyimi says that full compliance with preventive measures and not total lockdown of the economy is the solution to reducing cases of coronavirus in Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Presidential Task Force Committee on COVID-19 last week indicated that another lockdown of the economy might be possible if the increasing figures persisted further.

Ogunfeyimi told NAN in Okitipupa on Tuesday that the increasing cases of the virus were because of the lawlessness of Nigerians against preventive measures put in place by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The expert, who is the Chief Medical Director, Ondo State Specialist Hospital, Okitipupa, said that the government needed to step up strict enforcement of face masks usage and other measures put in place by NCDC to curb the menace.

“Imagine, people, going around without using their face masks, no social distancing, neglecting the regular washing of hands with soaps and water and not applying alcohol-based sanitisers among other measures.

“I think the government should step up enforcement by agencies and arrest people who are violating all the precautionary measures.

“This is because we cannot lock down forever, although it may correct some anomalies it is not the solution,” Ogunfeyimi said.

He said that some medical experts had put heads together for research and discovered some drugs which could be a lasting solution to curb the virus adding that most of the drugs were at trial stages.

Ogunfeyinmi urged Nigerians to abide by all the NCDC preventive regulations for their own health, in order to reduce the increasing cases and to avoid another total lockdown of the economy. (NAN)

