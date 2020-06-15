THE organised labour unions have extended the 14-day warning strike ultimatum issued to the Kano State Government by another seven-day, to enable the parties resolve their differences.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the labour unions had on May 27, 2020, issued a warning strike ultimatum to the state government to protest unilateral slashing of workers’ salaries.

The unions requested for the refund of the monies deducted from workers’ salaries for the month of March and called for immediate suspension of further deductions without consultations with the workers.

The workers had earlier threatened to embark on an indefinite strike from June 12, if the government failed to meet its demand.

Mr Musa Ahmad, the Secretary of the Joint Action Committee of the Organised Labour Unions, announced the seven-day extension of the ultimatum in a statement on Monday in Kano.

Ahmad said that the unions met on June 14, and unanimously resolved to extend the ultimatum by seven-days.

He said the decision to extend the ultimatum was to enable both parties to make wider consultations on unresolved issues, as agreed during a meeting held on June 12.

The secretary explained that the contentious issues include extensive deliberations and appraisal of the resolutions of negotiations reached with the government’s committee, headed by Alhaji Usman Alhaji, Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

“The state government’s tendered unreserved apology to the workers for its inability to adequately consult with the unions before the deductions of May 2020 salaries.

“Government showed readiness to always make necessary consultations with the unions on matters of this nature, all in an effort to avert the proposed strike,” he said.

Ahmad warned that workers would embark on a warning strike from 12:00 a.m. on June 22, if agreement was not reached with government at the expiration of the extended seven-day ultimatum.

The organised labour unions comprised of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), ULC, JPSNC and other stakeholders, among others.

The statement commended the leadership of the unions for their support and cooperation.

NAN

– June 15, 2020 @ 19:25 GMT |

