Court dismisses suit seeking child’s acceptance for lack of evidence 

ABUJA, Aug.16, 2022 (NAN) A Grade I Area Court Kubwa dismissed a suit filed by a 50-year-old woman, Amina Adamu, seeking an order for her daughter’s alleged suitor, Ashiru Byanzhin to accept her baby for lack of evidence.

The judge, Adamu Muhammad while delivering judgment held that the plaintiff did not have any evidence to prove that Byanzhin impregnated her 14-year-old daughter.

Muhammad said that Byanzhin denied impregnating the 14-year-old girl from inception of the suit and there was no proof to back the plaintiff’s claim.

H, however, said any aggrieved party in the suit had the right to appeal the judgment 30 days from Aug. 16.

The plaintiff had filed a civil suit against Byanzhin, praying the court to grant an order for him to accept her 14-year-old daughter’s baby and take responsibility as the father.

She said that the defendant deceived her daughter that he would marry her, which resulted in him impregnating her.

She further said the defendant impregnated her daughter without contracting the marriage and she delivered a baby girl.

“I went to report the matter to the defendant’s father and the defendant denied the pregnancy instantly.

“The defendant’s father advised him to fear God, but he vehemently refused to accept responsibility and maintained he did not impregnate my daughter,’’ the plaintiff said.

Byanzhin, however, told the court that he did not impregnate the 14-year-old girl and was not the father of the baby. (NAN)

KN