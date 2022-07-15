Court orders fraudster to forfeit Toyota Camry, N1.6m

A Federal High Court in Ibadan on Friday ordered a convicted internet fraudster, Charles Ogunlana to forfeit a purple-coloured Toyota Camry, a Nokia phone and N1.6million. to the Federal Government

Delivering judgment, Justice Uche Agomoh, held that she convicted and sentenced Ogunlana based on his plea of guilt and a plea bargain agreement he entered with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Agomoh consequently sentenced him to one year imprisonment from the date he was first arrested.

“This judgment is in consideration of the plea bargain agreement reached by the EFCC and the defense counsel.

“However, let me warn that the convict must demonstrate that he has turned a new leaf by not going back into the crime, since the objective of custodian sentence is character reformation.

“Therefore, the convict shall sign an undertaking at the EFCC’s office after completing his jail term to be of good behavior and never to partake in any form of crime again,” the judge said.

Earlier, counsel to the EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Office, Mr Mabas Mabub told the court that the convict was arraigned on one count amended charge bordering on impersonation.

Mabub added the commission’s operatives arrested Ogunlana on Sept. 8, 2021 at his hideout in Ibadan, Oyo State following intelligence reports.

Shedding more light on the matter, the prosecutor said that the convict specialises in deceiving unsuspecting internet users by impersonating as a citizen of United States of America, adopting a fictitious name.

Mabub further explained that many incriminating documents linking him with the crime were printed out of his fake email address.

According to the EFCC counsel, Ogunlana restituted a total of N1.6 million through bank draft from about four different banks which he operated.

He noted that Ogunlana also forfeited a purple-coloured Toyota Camri car and a Nokia phone.

Mabub stated that the offence contravened the provisions Section 22(B) of the Cyber Crime Prohibition and Prevention Act 2015. (NAN)

