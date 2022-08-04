Court remands unemployed man for alleged armed robbery

AN Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan on Thursday ordered that an unemployed man, Qudus Tijani be remanded in a correction centre for alleged armed robbery.

The police charged Tijani, whose residential address was not provided, with conspiracy, armed robbery, house breaking and theft.

The Magistrate, Mrs I. O Osho, did not take the plea of Tijjani for want in jurisdiction.

She directed the police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until Oct. 10 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Foluke Adedosu told the court that Tijani committed the offence on May 22, at about 1 a.m, at Alapata community, Apete area, Ibadan.

She alleged that Tijani and others at large, while armed with guns, dangerous weapons, robbed Ademola Adedoyin of his phones worth N737, 500.

Adedosu said the defendant also stole alcoholic drinks worth N157, 000 belonging to Morufu Adepoju.

Adedosu alleged that Tijani on June 1, at Apete area, also unlawfully broke into the church auditorium of Pastor Kunle Oluwaseyi.

She alleged that the defendant stole one generating set worth N140, 000, lamp holder, N10, 000 and other valuable items, belonging to Oluwaseyi.

The prosecution said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 6(B), I (2) of the Robbery and Firearms laws, 2004 and 414, 416 and 390(9) of the Criminal laws of Oyo State, 2000. (NAN)

KN