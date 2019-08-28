DETECTIVES from the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), yesterday, interrogated the head pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo.

Fatoyinbo, who arrived at the FCID headquarters, Area 10, Garki, Abuja, at about 10am, was ushered into a room where detectives handling his matter were awaiting his arrival.

The pastor was accompanied by some members of his church whose identity could not be ascertained as at press time. It was gathered that detectives prevented the members from going into the room, where the interrogation was going on.

It was not clear whether or not the rape victim, Busola Dakolo, was invited along with the pastor as investigation into the alleged rape continues.

Force public relations officer, Frank Mba, who confirmed the invitation of the COZA pastor by the police, said he could not confirm if the pastor would be detained since the investigation just started.

He said: “We have the COZA pastor in our custody. This will put paid speculations that the police had swept the matter under the carpet.

“We have done a whole lot of background investigations, and spoken to a whole lot of people before now. It was a deliberate investigative procedure to bring him last. Although we may still invite others later, depending on how investigations go.

“We were not in a hurry to bring him because we wanted to have enough background information that would be used in interrogating him. We have done an extensive investigation.”

