A Kano Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday, ordered that a 25-year-old man, Kabiru Isma’il, who allegedly stabbed a trader, Muhaammadu Salihu, to death for refusing to have sex with him, be remanded in a correctional centre, pending legal advice.

Isma’il, who resides in Madari Village, Warawa Local Government Area of Kano, is charged with culpable homicide.

The Chief Magistrate, Muhammad Jibril, who did not take the plea of Isma’il, ordered the police to send the case file to the Kano State Directorate of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

Jibrin adjourned the case until Sept. 19 for mention

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Pogu Lale, told the court that Malam Ibrahim Salihu, 40, who lives in Ja’en Quarters Kano reported the case at the Dorayi Babba Police Division Kano, on Aug.9.

”Isma’il stabbed the victim on the neck when he fought off his advances to have sex with him in the victim’s house in Dorayi Quarters Kano.

“As a result of the stab, the victim sustained serious injuries. He later died in Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital Kano, where he was receiving treatment,” he said.

Lale said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 221 of the Penal Code.

