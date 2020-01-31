THE Osun State government has urged security operatives to find the killers of Adebayo Mukaila, a youth corps member who was killed by a gang of armed robbers on Tuesday night in the state.

A government delegation, led by Mr Olayemi Lawal, the state Commissioner for Youth and Sports, made the call during a condolence visit to the parents of the deceased in Osogbo on Friday.

Lawal said that the perpetrators of the evil act must be brought to justice.

The deceased, who was a serving corps member with Olorunda North Local Council Development Area of the state, was reportedly robbed and killed by armed robbers while returning home from his shop around 11:00 pm.

Lawal, however, reassured the citizens of government’s commitment to security of lives and property, saying no effort would be spared to ensure justice for the bereaved.

He admonished corps members serving in the state to always adhere to the security tips by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and shun things capable of endangering their lives.

“Mr Governor sent us to condole with you on the loss of your son, Mukaila. We are all saddened by the incident and we pray that God will give you the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“I assure you that we will not leave you alone, but we will support you in the best possible way. The death of your son is a great loss, not only to your family but to NYSC and the state at large.

“I want you to take heart and believe that soon, the perpetrators will be brought to justice,’’ Lawal said. (NAN)

– Jan. 31, 2020 @ 17:55 GMT |

