THE police on Thursday arraigned a clergy and one other in an FCT High Court for allegedly sending threatening text messages to an engineer.

The police charged Rev. Samuel Aniah, 30, and Paul Onyekwena, 24, with two counts of criminal intimidation and conspiracy.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Simon Lough, told the court that the defendants on May 4, 2020 conspired in Mabushi, Abuja and criminally intimidate an engineer, Paul Nwafor the by sending threatening text messages contrary to Section 97 of the Penal Code Law.

He alleged that the defendants threatened to eliminate the complainant.

Lough said the offence is punishable under the provisions of Section 397 of the Penal Code Law.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against them.

In view of their plea, Lough, prayed for a date for trial to begin.

Mr Chris Mbam, counsel for the defendants, however, made an oral application for their bail on liberal terms.

Lough did not object to the bail application, saying that the defendants have been on administrative bail which they have not flouted.

Justice Peter Affen admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N10 million with one surety each in like sum.

Affen ordered that one of the sureties who must be public servants, must not be below Grade Level 12.

He further ordered the second defendant to deposit his international passport with the court’s registrar, while the first defendant must swear to an affidavit that he does not have an international passport.

He the adjourned the case until Sept. 17 for trial.

