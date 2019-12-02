AN Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Monday, arraigned one Yinka Adewuyi, 40 and his brother Ayodele, 33, over alleged beating of an Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) official.

The Prosecutor, Insp Emmanuel Abdullahi, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Nov 11, 2019 around 10:30 am at Titilope Sawmill Ita- Osa, Ondo Road in Ile-Ife.

Abdullahi said that the defendants assaulted one Kareem Adekunle by beating him with fist blow all over his body which caused him pains.

He added that the offence contravened section 351 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2019.

The defendants however, pleaded not guilty to one-count charge of assault.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Kanmi Adetunji, applied for the bail of the defendants in most liberal term, pledging that his clients would not jump bail, but would provide substantial sureties.

Magistrate Muhibah Olatunji granted the bail of the defendants in the sum of N200,000 with one surety each in like sum.

Olatunji added that the sureties must present three-year tax clearance certificate, their houses to be verified by the prosecutor as well as presentation of three recent passport photographs each.

She adjourned the case until Jan 17, for hearing.

