Court remands labourer for allegedly defiling neighbour’s daughter

AN Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered that a 45- year-old labourer, Chigozie Akwudiba, who allegedly defiled his neighbour’s daughter, be remanded in a Nigerian Correctional Service in Kirikiri, pending legal advice.

Chief Magistrate P.E. Nwaka who refused to take the plea of Akwudiba, and ordered the police to return the case file to the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

Nwaka adjourned the matter until Dec. 2.

The police charged Akwudib, a labourer who resides at 26, Ariori St., Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos with defilement.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Christopher John told the court that the offence was committed on Oct. 16 at the defendant’s resident.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Sections 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State,2015(Revised )

NAN

– Nov. 12, 2019 @ 18:45 GMT |

