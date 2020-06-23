AN Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Tuesday remanded one Oga Joseph, 21, over alleged theft of two Itel phones and N208,000 cash.

The Magistrate, Muhibah Olatunji, refused to grant bail to the defendant but ordered that he should be remanded in ‘ A’ Division Police Station, Moore, Ile-Ife.

Olatunji adjourned the case until June 25, for presentation of facts.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Sunday Osanyintuyi, had told the court that the defendant committed the offences on June 17, at about 9:10 p.m., at Ibukun-Olu Street, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said that the defendant boarded a Honda Accord saloon car belonging to one Adegoroye Ologbenla with the intent to commit felony.

He also said that the defendant on June 18, at about 01:53 a.m., at Ajegunle Street, Ile-Ife, boarded one Nissan Bus belonging to one Olanrewaju David with the intent to commit felony therein.

According to him, the defendant stole one bag containing the sum of N208,100; two Itel mobile phones and one power bank, all valued N223,100, property of Ologbenla.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 383, 390(9), 412 and 508 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, who was not legally represented, pleaded guilty to the three-count charges bordering on illegal entry and stealing.

NAN

– June 23, 2020 @ 18:39 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)