A coalition of 10 Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria, on Friday called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on Sexual and Gender-based Violence (SGBV) in the country.

The group made the call during a peaceful protest to the Police Headquarters in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the protest was led by ActionAid Nigeria, in collaboration with TechherNG, Connected Development; Enough is Enough Nigeria, Stand to End Rape and SilverChipFox.

Others are Yiaga Africa, Dorothy Njemanze Foundation, Girl Child Africa and Education as a Vaccine.

The protesters had placards reading ‘No means No’, ‘Rapist and Rape Apologists are Cancelled,’ ‘To be a woman is not a crime’, among others.

Mrs Ene Obi, Country Director, ActionAid Nigeria, said that declaring a state of emergency on SGBV would ensure accelerated investigation, arrest and prosecution of offenders.

She added that without strong state response, incidences of sexual and gender based violence including rape and murder would continue to increase.

“Gender based violence is no longer a women issue but a national issue.

“The situation has degenerated to the point that security operatives who are meant to protect are also threatening to rape and kill women and girls in the face of conflict.

“We urge the Presidency to declare a state of emergency on Gender-based violence, as this is the time to take concrete actions before Nigeria comatose into a state of anarchy where women and girls are left to wallow in hopelessness,” she said.

Dr. Jumai Ajijola, Chair, ActionAid Nigeria, added that the protest was brought to the police headquarters to remind them to be diligent in their duties of protecting the lives of Nigerians.

She added that it was important for them to carry out prompt investigation, prosecution and conclusion of all rape, sexual and gender based cases in the country.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, while addressing the protesters appreciated them for their peaceful conduct.

Adamu, who was represented by Mr Frank Mba, Spokesperson of the Nigerian Police Force, added that it was important for victims’ families to also cooperate with the law enforcement agency to ensure that the perpetrators do not go unpunished.

“Every police officer you see in Nigeria today is a father, mother, uncle, aunty, and so on and by implication, we all have a woman in our lives and we will not want them to be sexually abused.

“Therefore, we are together with you in the quest for a rape free Nigeria and to enthrone a zero tolerance for all forms of sexual violence against women and girls,” he said.

NAN reports that one-minute silence was observed at the end of the protest, for those who lost their lives to sexual and gender based violence in the country.

NAN

– June 5, 2020 @ 17:10 GMT |

