BABAGANA Abba Dalori, Galaxy Transportation and Construction Services and his company have been arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on September 2, on fresh 12-count charge bordering on breach of trust and obtaining by false pretense, totalling 95,530,000 before Justice Muawiyah Baba Idris of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Nyanya, Abuja.

The defendants allegedly obtained the sum from one Asiya Aliyu Bala, an offense contrary to Section 311 of the Panel Code Act Cap 532 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (Abuja) and punishable under Section 312 of the same Act.

When the case was brought up for hearing prosecution counsel, Maryam Aminu Ahmed, applied that the charges be read to the accused.

One of the count reads: “that you Babagana Abba Dalori and Galaxy Transportation and Construction Services Limited sometime in September, 2017 at Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of Ninety-five Million Five Hundred and Thirty Thousand Naira (95,530,000.00) from one Asiya Aliyu Bala, under false pretence that the money would be invested in the business of buying and selling of the of special trip(s) of excavated sand, which pretence you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1) (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act”.

Another count reads: “that you Babagana Abba Dalori and Galaxy Transportation And Construction Services Limited, sometime in October, 2017 at Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, being entrusted with the sum of Fifteen Million, Nine Hundred and Fifty-Four Thousand Naira (N15,954,000.00), belonging to Maryam Halilu Ahmed, dishonestly converted it to your own use and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 311 of the Panel Code Act Cap 532 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (Abuja) 1990 and Punishable under Section 312 of the same Act”.

When the charges were read to the accused, he pleaded “not guilty”, to the charges.

The prosecuting counsel consequently prayed the court to set a date for hearing and applied that the accused be remanded in the

EFCC custody, arguing that the accused is still under investigation by the EFCC and might jeopardize the investigation if remanded elsewhere.

Justice Idris remanded Abba Dalori in EFCC custody and adjourned the matter to Wednesday September 4, 2019, for the determination of the formal bail application.

It would recall that EFCC arrested Abba Dalori for allegedly collecting N7billion from 20,700 potential investors. He allegedly lured unsuspecting investors with Returns on Investment (RoI) as high as 135% and, in some cases, 200%.

On Thursday, 20 June, 2019, he was remanded in Kuje Prisons, Abuja by Justice Venchak S. Gaba of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT High Court, in Kwali for obtaining money by false pretence from one Abubakar Hajara.

