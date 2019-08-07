THE Ibadan Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Wednesday arrested 29 all-male suspects of internet-related fraud.

The suspects were arrested at Akoto Estate, Elebu area of the Oyo state capital city, during an early morning raid carried out by operatives of the Commission.

Earlier, the team had conducted a series of surveillance, working on strings of intelligence gathered on the activities of the suspected ‘Yahoo Boys’ in the vicinity.

A source in the commission hinted that the preliminary investigation which was found to be credible, lead to the sting operation.

Among the items recovered from the suspects are eight exotic cars, many costly phones and laptops, as well as documents suspected to be used for their illicit dealings.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded, the source added. – The Nation

