THIRTY three suspected internet fraudsters were on Monday, August 26, arrested at their hideout in an early morning operation by operatives of the Abuja and Enugu Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in Owerri, Imo State.

The suspects are Clinton Emere, Obinna Okonkwo, Ogochukwu Ogbonna, Joseph Udom Kousin, Prince Ewunone, Franklin Michael, Tolli Ameiche, Anderson, Berthel, David Franklin, Aboi Etealu, Chinubu Nwosu, Marizu Chidiebere, Dominic Terry Joseph, Christopher Nwosu, Peter Gift Uche, Edinalo Ifeanyichukwu , Ndubuisi Ikenna, John Frank, Anowe Precious, Joseph Levi Chima, Samuel Oria, Tochi Mmerom, Chimezia Cleansman, Okonkwo Obinna, Uchendu Gift, Nkwodi Nnamdi, Izywa Munachi, Ekone Aniche, Opara Donald, Aniche Tochukwu, Anelka Okon and Ebizien Franklin Udochukwu.

Items recovered from them include laptop computers, mobile phones, 2 Lexus RX350 SUV and a Toyota Solara salon car.

The suspects have made useful statements and will be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed.

– Aug. 26, 2019 @ 19:10 GMT /

