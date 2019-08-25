A suspect of cyber fraud, Oseghale Collins, was on Tuesday, August 20, arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Benin Zonal Office at his hideout in Benin City, Edo State.

Collins, who specialises in Business Email Compromise, BEC, was arrested alongside two brothers, Stephen and Fred Emefiele, who are also alleged to be involved in internet fraud.

In his confessional statement, Collins stated that he specialises in BEC and that his modus operandi was to search for his victims email addresses especially official business email addresses, create a phishing link and compromise the process in order to defraud unsuspecting victims.

When operatives arrived their apartment in the Government Reservation Area, GRA, in Benin City, they met what appears to be a work station of Laptops, printer, internet modem, flash drive, with which they operate. The Commission also recovered a Mercedes Benz ML 350 from the suspect.

The suspects have made useful statements and will be charged to court as soon investigations are completed.

– Aug. 25, 2019 @ 15:40 GMT /

