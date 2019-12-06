THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a suspected fraud kingpin and 26 other suspects in a hotel in Lagos.

A statement by Wilson Uwujaren, spokesperson of EFCC, said that operatives of Ibadan Zonal Office of the commission, effected the arrests in a hotel on Thursday.

“EFCC operatives ”stormed” Modzak Hotel, Abule-Egba, Lagos, believed to be a hideout for suspected internet fraudsters and arrested one suspect, who is believed to be their kingpin.

“(The suspect), owner of the hotel, was arrested alongside an army of young men, whose ages range between 18 and 35 years, with no specific mission for being in the facility.

“Some other suspects were arrested in suspect’s Beckley Estate residence also in Lagos, bringing the number to 27,” Uwujarem stated.

The spokesman of the agency said that the arrested suspects were at present undergoing further interrogation.

He added that items recovered in the operation were three vehicles, fetish objects, laptops, mobile phones and documents.

He said that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

NAN

– Dec. 6, 2019 @ 07:29 GMT |

