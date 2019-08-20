THE Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magus says the house raided is that of Samuel Ojo, Chief of Staff to Akinwunmi Ambode, former governor of Lagos state.

Magu responded to questions from journalists on the sideline of the presidential retreat for ministers-designate, federal permanent secretaries and top government functionaries, holding at the State House Conference Center.

According to him, “It was Ambode’s chief of staff house that was raided nor Ambode. It wasn’t Ambode’s house we went to raid.”

Sunonline

– Aug. 20, 2019 @ 17:35 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)