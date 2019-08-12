THE Head of Hausa community in Akwa Ibom, Alhaji Hassan Sadauki, has condemned the Aug. 8 killing of Mr Friday Etor, a farmer from Ikot Obio Nso, Mkpat Enin Local Government Area of the state, by suspected herdsmen.

Sadauki made the condemnation while reacting to the incident, during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Uyo on Monday.

The community leader noted that the Hausa/Fulani settlers in the state had coexisted for years with the farmers without any such incident.

“It very sad indeed; we are not praying for such a thing to happen again.

“We the Hausa/Fulanis that reside within this very environmen have been enjoying very peaceful coexistence with the host community,” Sadauki said.

He charged the Hausas/Fulanis residents in the state to be law abiding and report any misunderstanding they might have with the people to their leaders in the state for peaceful settlement.

Sadauki reminded them that there could be no meaningful development in any atmosphere of rancor and misunderstanding among the different ethnic groups in the state.

“There was no reason for the killing and attack; though as human, even in one family we are bound to have one misunderstanding or the other because of individual interests.

“So it is very uncalled for to lose a life. We pray that relevant security agencies will do their best to bring the perpetrators to book.

“No matter the level of misunderstanding, there should be a peaceful way to dialogue and find a way out of such a situation.

“We have the Myetti Allah in the state which represents the Fulani herdsmen.

“In case of any misunderstanding, they should bring it to th notice of Myetti Allah for peaceful settlement, instead of taking laws into their hands.

“I can recall that in the past, we have settled such misunderstandings amicably.

“I pray that we coexist in peace and harmony. I pray to the Almighty that this should be the last; we should not be having crisis among ourselves

“I use this medium to draw the attention of our faithful to the fact that they should be law abiding citizens,” he said.

NAN recalls that the Chairman of Ikot Obio Nso Village Council, Chief George Okodi, had informed Gov. Udom Emmanuel about the incident when he visited the place on Aug 9.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, commiserated with the family of the deceased and victims of the attack.

He directed the Police Command in the state and other security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the violence which also left a boy, Nsikak Udoh, 11, hospitalised, following bullet wounds he sustained.

-NAN

– Aug. 12, 2019 @ 18:57 GMT |

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)