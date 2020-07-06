A 70-year-old woman, Sarah Agboola, was on Monday arraigned in an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun over alleged possession of Indian hemp, conspiracy and unlawful assembly.

Also arraigned were Olalekan Kabir, 28; Segun Sunday, 26; Azeez Olarinoye, 22 and Taofeek Ojuade, 21.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Adesina Elijah, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Sunday at about 05:30 pm at Nonso Brothel in Obalufon area of Ile-Ife.

He said the defendants had in their possession some quantity of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp.

Elijah said that the defendants also conspired among themselves to engage in an unlawful assembly and cultism.

He further alleged that the defendants were members of Eiye Confraternity, a secret cult, disturbing the peace of Ile-Ife.

Elijah said the offences contravened Sections 62, 64, 430 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge of possession of Indian hemp, conspiracy and unlawful assembly.

The defence counsel, Mr Unah Sunday, applied for bail for his clients in the most liberal terms, promising they would provide reliable sureties.

Magistrate A.A. Adebayo granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N300,000 each with one surety each in like sum.

Adebayo said that the sureties must swear to an affidavit of means and reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

He added that the sureties must be on Grade Level 08 as well as provide three recent passport photographs each.

The case was adjourned till July 16 for hearing.

NAN

– Jul. 6, 2020 @ 16:39 GMT |

