THE Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) in Kaduna State has condemned the rising cases of rape in the country and called for urgent review of existing laws to effectively punish perpetrators.

The call is contained in a statement signed by NAWOJ Chairperson in the state, Hajiya Fatima Aliyu and Secretary, Maureen Sheyin, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Kaduna.

The Association described rape as evil, barbaric, inhuman and demonic, adding that the perpetrators had no excuse and must be punished.

“We therefore, make a passionate appeal to authorities concern such as the law enforcement agencies, the judiciary and the legislature to as a matter of urgency,

review all the current child related laws.”

It said that the review was necessary to provide “stiffer punishment to perpetrators of this evil act.”

NAWOJ also called on traditional, religious and community leaders, as well as parents and all stakeholders to intensify the fight against rape and other abuses against women and children.

“It is high time parents, guardians and care givers take responsibility by concentrating on the teaching of morality, love and the sanctity of human life at the home front.”

It said that those attributing rape to indecent dressing were only giving cover to rapists, and stressed that “the act of rape is conceived, planned and executed, and cannot be triggered by emotions.”

The Kaduna NAWOJ noted that most victims of rape were innocent minors and elderly who must be protected by the society.

NAN

– June 15, 2020 @ 19:15 GMT |

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)