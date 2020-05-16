RESIDENTS of some areas of Katsina State troubled by recent armed banditry and kidnapping have urged the Federal and State Government to take urgent measures to end the attacks.

The concerned residents made the appeal in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina on Saturday.

NAN reports that the appeal followed recent series of attacks at some villages in Faskari, Sabuwa, Dutsinma, Batsari, Safana, Kankara, Batagarawa and Kaita Local Government Areas of the state.

Some residents of Batsari, who pleaded anonymity, told NAN that armed bandits raided at least 15 villages in the area within 10 days, killing seven people and stealing several herds of animals.

The residents listed the affected villages to include Ruma, Kuka-uku, Wagini, Abawa, Kururuwa, Bakiyawa, Salahawa and Tsabawa.

At Safana Local Government Area, a farmer from Babban Duhu village, Musa Kabiru, said that bandits also attacked Hayin Nuhu, Runka and Barebari villages where they stole animals and valuables three days ago.

Another resident of Ruma village, Malam Abdulkadir Ruma, said four people were kidnapped by armed bandits during night raids in Ruma, Wagini and surrounding villages in the last two days.

NAN reports that the latest attacks came barely one week after armed bandits attacked Sabuwa Local Government Area, killing three persons and abducting the Head of Local Government Administration alongside his son who are still in captivity.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer, Katsina State Command, SP Gambo Isah, said the Commissioner of Police, Sunusi Buba, and other security agencies had adopted new strategies to overcome the menace.

NAN

– May 16, 2020 @ 18:12 GMT /

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)