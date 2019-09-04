POLICE in Kenya on Wednesday said the two arrested suspects with 10 bags of bhang (marijuana) worth 9 million shillings (or 90,000 U.S. dollars) are in their custody.

The suspects were arrested in Samburu area, along Nairobi-Mombasa highway with a private car where they had hidden the consignment.

According to Mombasa Director of Criminal Investigations, Antony Mureithi, we are now serious than ever and because it is difficult to recover the bhang while in Mombasa, we decided to be arresting them on the highway.

Mureithi said the narcotics came from Tanzania-Kenya border town of Migori and was heading to Mombasa for sale. The two suspects include: Jared Omondi Omola, 26, and Caleb Otieno, 52, who were still under investigation.

The suspects were arrested after they defied police orders to stop their car which they later changed after being pursued by police officers.

The director said that the bhang was destined for Likoni area and other parts of the coastal region.

“We have tightened our probe, and we know we will get other suspects in the entire network. The bhang consignment is the biggest seizure of the narcotic in 2019 in Mombasa,“ Mureithi said.

The arrests come in the wake of drugs crackdown ordered by the government which had so far led to the arrests of foreigners involved in heroin and cocaine trafficking.

In August, police nabbed 3kg of cocaine worth approximately 120,000 dollars and 2kg of heroin valued at 60,000 dollars and arrested seven suspects among them a police officer.

The Security agencies, however, said the Kenya’s port city is largely used by drug smuggling individuals as a destination and route to other East African countries.

NAN

– Sept. 4, 2019 @ 18:19 GMT |

