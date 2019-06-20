DAYO Adewole, the son of a former Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewale, who was kidnapped on Tuesday by four unknown gunmen, has regained freedom.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dayo was kidnapped at about 6pm at gunpoint on his farm in Iroko,Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The Oyo State Commissioner of Police , Shina Olukolu, confirmed the release of the minister’s son on Wednesday evening in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan.

Olukolu said that the information he got was that the victim had regained freedom and had been reunited with his family.

The commissioner said that the only suspects arrested so far in connection with the incident were three of the victim’s farm workers.

He, however, gave an assurance that more updates on the incident would be made public soon.

NAN reports that the police had been on the trail of the kidnappers since Tuesday and had already recovered the vehicle used in the incident.

In his reaction, the former minister expressed gratitude to God for the safe release of his son by his abductors.

In a statement he personally signed, Adewole also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, security agencies, traditional rulers as well as Nigerians who stood by the family during the ordeal.

