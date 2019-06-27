THE Police on Wednesday arraigned a 30-year-old man, Saviour Sunday at a Karshi Grade 1 Area Court in Abuja for allegedly stealing 60 chickens worth N90, 000.

Sunday, residing in an open place behind the VIO office at Kugbo in Abuja was arraigned on charges bordering on criminal trespass, theft, mischief, being in possession of stolen items and constituting public nuisance.

He, however, denied committing the offences.

The Prosecutor, Mr Ayotunde Adeyanju, told the court that one Abubakar Mohammed of Behind VIO office at Kugbo, reported the matter at the Karu Police Station, Abuja on June 3.

“The complainant alleged that on same date, the defendant trespassed into his compound located at the above mentioned address and went straight into his chicken cage.

“He grabbed one chicken, broke and cut off its neck and quickly walked away with it. The complainant had also alleged that the defendant had so far stolen 60 live chicken, valued at N90, 000.

“However, in the course of police investigation, the defendant was traced and arrested in his hideout, inside a deep forest at Kugbo, where he has been hiding and perpetrating his evil acts.

“Several chickens’ bones and other parts which the defendant had eaten, banana, plantains, maize, fruits, vegetable, suspected to have been stolen from other innocent victims were seen and recovered from him,” Adeyanju said.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 348, 287, 327, 319 and 198 of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Mr Anas Isah, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N300, 000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until July 29 for hearing.

