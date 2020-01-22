MEMBER representing Bokkos/Mangu Federal Constituency of Plateau in the House of Representatives, Bulus Maren, has condemned the brutal murder of a 100 level student of University of Maiduguri by Boko Haram terrorists.

Maren in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Jos, said the victim, Ropvil Daciya Dalep, was from Pankshin Local Government Area of Plateau.

“We received with deep shock, the brutal execution of a young and vibrant Plateau boy with a great future, Mr Ropvil Daciya Dalep, by the dreaded Boko Haram terrorists.

“Late Daciya, 22, a student of Biology Education in the University of Maiduguri, was kidnapped on Jan. 9.

“He was kidnapped along with 20 year-old Lilian Daniel Gyang, a 100 Level Student of Zoology, from Unimaid who hails from Foron District, B/Ladi Local Government, Plateau.

“One other hostage kidnapped along with these innocent children of Plateau was released leaving our Lilian and late Daciya in captivity,” he said.

The lawmaker said that while they were still celebrating the release of Jennifer Ukambong and George Danbaba from Bokkos and Kanke respectively, they were hit by the murder of Daciya.

“We received a shocking video from the insurgents of the execution of the student.

“This video of the killings of late Daciya is condemnable, barbaric, inhumane and high level of wickedness against humanity.

“My heart bleeds and tears ran down my cheeks when I saw the video clip of a teenage boy killing his fellow brother.

“What pains more, is that in October 2019, we watched the execution video of our beloved brothers; Mr Lawrence Duna Dacighir and Godfrey Ali Shikagham, both carpenters from Mangu local government area,” he said.

Maren called on the Federal Government and security agencies to brace up to their obligation to prevent further loss of lives.

He demanded unconditional quick release of Miss Lilian Gyang and Abdulhamid Bashir from Kanam, who were abducted in November 2019.

He commiserated with the family of late Daciya, the Mupun nation and Pankshin Local Government.

The Rep. also commiserated with all those who lost their loved ones to such dastardly act including the family of Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Rev. Lawan Andimi of Adamawa. (NAN)

– Jan. 22, 2020 @ 17:09 GMT |

