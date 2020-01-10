THE Nigerian who was alleged to have stabbed two South African Police in Rosedale near Upington has been arrested, it was learnt.

Though his identity was yet to be known, it was however learnt that he will be charged to court soon.

The police investigation is still ongoing to ascertain the true circumstances of the incident.

The unfortunate incident which occurred on Tuesday, it was also learnt led to disruption of peace and order in the area and its environment before the intervention of the police.

The ugly incident has been condemned by the Nigerian community in South Africa.

The Consul General was said to have also been informed of the ugly development.

Meanwhile, the National President of Nigerian Citizens in South Africa (NICASA), Mr. Benjamin Okoli has debunked the news of ultimatums issued to Nigerians and other foreigners in the affected areas.

Okoli noted that the incident is most regretted as it negates the peace and confidence-building that was already going on between the South Africans and their Nigerian counterpart.

Okoli who narrated the incident to The Nation Newspaper said it was not yet clear what led to the attacks, but one thing that was certain was the involvement of a Nigerian who was the aggressor in the case.

He noted that a policeman was stabbed to death while a second was wounded and rushed to the hospital, where he later died as a result of the injuries sustained.

According to Okoli, “The ugly incident happened yesterday (Tuesday) in the town’s of keimos, and Rosedale near Upington and continued up till today (Wednesday) afternoon.

“A Nigerian is alleged to have stabbed a member of the South African Police Service. It is not yet clear why the Nigerian allegedly stabbed the policeman to death and wounded another who was critical in the hospital, report has confirmed the second victim has died.

We understand that the alleged killer and the stabbed police victim are known to each other”.

On getting information on the incident, he said they contacted the local police to step in so as to forestall breakdown of law and order.

Nigerians in the affected areas have also been advised to stay out of trouble.

“We got information about the ugly development from the Northern Cape provincial chairman of NICASA who confirmed the incident.

“We immediately contacted the local Police in the areas of Keimos and Rosedale where the attack on foreign nationals started. The Nigerian Citizens in the area were quickly advised to stay out of trouble.”

NICASA president also commended the South African police for their timely intervention, while at the same time condemned the killing.

“We truly appreciate and commend the police (SAPS) for their quick and professional response in containing the crises. The local community members of Rosedale out of frustration had warned and asked that foreigners should leave their town. This is not xenophobia, the reaction by the locals was instigated by the criminal action of the Nigerian who allegedly stabbed the two victims.

“We condemned in the strongest terms the killing by the alleged accused. It is not yet very clear what caused the attack.

The attack is regrettable as this has affected some innocent Nigerians and other foreign nationals disrupting their peace and destroyed their businesses and properties, which were attacked by some criminal elements that took advantage of the situation.

The incident has truly negated the success we are making in building understanding and social cohesion with South Africans.

“We sympathize with the immediate family of the deceased police officer and the other victim. We also sympathize with the South Africa Police for the loss.

Meanwhile, police investigation is still ongoing to ascertain the true circumstances of the incident. The alleged attacker a Nigerian was arrested and will appear in court soon.

“We appeal to the Nigerian Citizens to stay safe, law-abiding and not take the laws into their hands,” he stated. – The Nation

– Jan. 10, 2020 @ 12:55 GMT |

